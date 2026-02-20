ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Hack The Box Pro Labs: Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Simulated enterprise Active Directory environments across multiple machines and network segments, Multiple lab scenarios organized by Red Team Operator skill level (I–IV), Lab Rotation: switch between all Pro Lab scenarios under a single subscription..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.