Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by ACI Learning. Hack The Box Pro Labs is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Academic programs and corporate training teams need ACI Learning Skill Labs because it actually lets students break things hands-on instead of watching videos, which is the only way network and security fundamentals stick. The CollegePro sets align with real course calendars across years 1-2, and auto-grading cuts instructor overhead on repetitive validation work. This is built for schools and training departments, not for security operations teams looking to upskill existing staff on incident response or threat hunting; if your goal is certifications and foundational competency, this works; if you need role-specific depth for security engineers already in the field, look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise red teams will get the most from Hack The Box Pro Labs because its multi-machine Active Directory labs force you to practice lateral movement and pivoting in realistic corporate networks, not isolated vulnerable boxes. You can rotate through all scenarios under one subscription and earn up to 40 CPE credits per completed lab, which matters if your team needs documented training hours for compliance audits. Skip this if your operators need Windows Domain Controller exploitation or you want labs that simulate post-breach forensics and incident response; Pro Labs is built for attack path execution, not defense validation.
Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs.
Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus.
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Common questions about comparing ACI Learning Skill Labs vs Hack The Box Pro Labs for your cyber range training needs.
ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..
Hack The Box Pro Labs: Subscription-based enterprise red team simulation labs with AD focus. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Simulated enterprise Active Directory environments across multiple machines and network segments, Multiple lab scenarios organized by Red Team Operator skill level (I–IV), Lab Rotation: switch between all Pro Lab scenarios under a single subscription..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ACI Learning Skill Labs differentiates with Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems. Hack The Box Pro Labs differentiates with Simulated enterprise Active Directory environments across multiple machines and network segments, Multiple lab scenarios organized by Red Team Operator skill level (I–IV), Lab Rotation: switch between all Pro Lab scenarios under a single subscription.
ACI Learning Skill Labs is developed by ACI Learning. Hack The Box Pro Labs is developed by Hack The Box. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ACI Learning Skill Labs and Hack The Box Pro Labs serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Cyber Range, Lab. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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