Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Hack The Box for Red Teams is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by TryHackMe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Red teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations need a platform that builds kill-chain fluency across multiple adversary techniques simultaneously, and Hack The Box for Red Teams delivers this through 1,000+ labs aligned to MITRE ATT&CK alongside enterprise-scale cyber ranges that simulate realistic network pivoting and evasion scenarios. The NIST NICE framework alignment and skill coverage heatmaps mean you can actually measure where your team stands against standardized attack competencies, not just count hours completed. Skip this if your red team is small, isolated, or lacks the bandwidth to run team assessments regularly; the value scales with program maturity and group size.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.
Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments.
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
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Common questions about comparing Hack The Box for Red Teams vs TryHackMe Cyber Security Training for your cyber range training needs.
Hack The Box for Red Teams: Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include 1,000+ courses and labs covering penetration testing and adversary emulation, Enterprise-scale cyber ranges with realistic network pivoting, IDS evasion, and exploitation, Custom CTF-style team assessments (jeopardy and Active Directory chain formats)..
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hack The Box for Red Teams differentiates with 1,000+ courses and labs covering penetration testing and adversary emulation, Enterprise-scale cyber ranges with realistic network pivoting, IDS evasion, and exploitation, Custom CTF-style team assessments (jeopardy and Active Directory chain formats). TryHackMe Cyber Security Training differentiates with Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools.
Hack The Box for Red Teams is developed by Hack The Box. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is developed by TryHackMe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hack The Box for Red Teams and TryHackMe Cyber Security Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Gamification, Cyber Range, Red Team. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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