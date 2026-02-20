Hack The Box for Red Teams: Hands-on red team training platform with labs, cyber ranges, and CTF assessments. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include 1,000+ courses and labs covering penetration testing and adversary emulation, Enterprise-scale cyber ranges with realistic network pivoting, IDS evasion, and exploitation, Custom CTF-style team assessments (jeopardy and Active Directory chain formats)..

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.