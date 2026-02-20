Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by TryHackMe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need continuous hands-on validation that their people can actually execute under pressure, and Hack The Box Enterprise Platform delivers that better than classroom training or passive assessments. The platform's weekly lab releases tied to real CVEs and adversary TTPs, combined with cross-functional exercises that span red team, blue team, and executive leadership, mean your workforce stays current without waiting for annual refreshes. Skip this if your priority is detecting active threats in production; Hack The Box trains resilience and skill gaps, not monitoring.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.
Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST.
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
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Common questions about comparing Hack The Box Enterprise Platform vs TryHackMe Cyber Security Training for your cyber range training needs.
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform: Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Continuously updated lab library mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and NIST frameworks, Weekly lab releases tracking the latest CVEs and adversary TTPs, Cross-functional exercises for blue team, red team, and executive leadership..
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform differentiates with Continuously updated lab library mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and NIST frameworks, Weekly lab releases tracking the latest CVEs and adversary TTPs, Cross-functional exercises for blue team, red team, and executive leadership. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training differentiates with Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools.
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform is developed by Hack The Box. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is developed by TryHackMe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hack The Box Enterprise Platform and TryHackMe Cyber Security Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Gamification, Cyber Range, Red Team. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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