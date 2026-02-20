Hack The Box Enterprise Platform: Enterprise cyber resilience platform with hands-on labs mapped to MITRE & NIST. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Continuously updated lab library mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and NIST frameworks, Weekly lab releases tracking the latest CVEs and adversary TTPs, Cross-functional exercises for blue team, red team, and executive leadership..

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.