Hack The Box Business: Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Structured cybersecurity training courses with HTB certifications (Academy for Business), Hands-on virtual machine labs in dedicated environments (Dedicated Labs), Realistic corporate scenario simulations for skill assessment (Professional Labs)..

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.