Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Hack The Box Business is a commercial cyber range training tool by Hack The Box. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by TryHackMe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to close skills gaps in offensive security and incident response should use Hack The Box Business; its combination of hands-on labs, realistic SOC simulations through Threat Range, and structured Academy curricula means your team actually practices exploiting and defending systems rather than watching videos. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) and ID.IM (improvement), which matters if you're building a defensible training program for compliance audits. Skip this if your priority is compliance checkbox training or you need a system that also handles role-based access governance; HTB is built for practitioners who want to break things, not administrators managing who can see what.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.
Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment.
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Hack The Box Business vs TryHackMe Cyber Security Training for your cyber range training needs.
Hack The Box Business: Enterprise platform for cybersecurity team training, labs, and skill gap assessment. built by Hack The Box. Core capabilities include Structured cybersecurity training courses with HTB certifications (Academy for Business), Hands-on virtual machine labs in dedicated environments (Dedicated Labs), Realistic corporate scenario simulations for skill assessment (Professional Labs)..
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hack The Box Business differentiates with Structured cybersecurity training courses with HTB certifications (Academy for Business), Hands-on virtual machine labs in dedicated environments (Dedicated Labs), Realistic corporate scenario simulations for skill assessment (Professional Labs). TryHackMe Cyber Security Training differentiates with Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools.
Hack The Box Business is developed by Hack The Box. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is developed by TryHackMe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hack The Box Business and TryHackMe Cyber Security Training serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Gamification, Cyber Range, Red Team. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox