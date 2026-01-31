Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Quixxi Shield is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Startup and SMB teams shipping mobile apps without dedicated security ops will find real value in Quixxi Shield's codeless protection model, which encrypts strings and detects tampering without requiring source code changes or native security expertise. The platform covers Android and iOS from a single dashboard, handles Lucky Patcher detection that most competitors skip, and its drag-and-drop configuration means you're live in hours, not weeks. Skip this if your org needs post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Quixxi prioritizes prevention and real-time monitoring over investigation depth.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs Quixxi Shield for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization. Quixxi Shield differentiates with Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. Quixxi Shield is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and Quixxi Shield serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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