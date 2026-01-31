Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..

Quixxi Shield: Codeless mobile app protection platform for Android and iOS applications. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Drag-and-drop codeless mobile app protection, String encryption and native layer storage, Code obfuscation with method and field renaming..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.