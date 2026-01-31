Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. PreEmptive Dotfuscator is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Teams shipping C# and .NET applications will find PreEmptive Dotfuscator essential for blocking reverse engineering at runtime; it's one of the few tools that combines rename obfuscation with active tamper detection and self-protection behaviors rather than passive code hardening alone. The multi-platform support across .NET, MAUI, Xamarin, and Android means a single vendor can protect your entire mobile and desktop portfolio without tool sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting attacks already in progress; Dotfuscator is prevention-focused and lacks the runtime monitoring depth needed for behavioral threat detection post-compromise.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs PreEmptive Dotfuscator for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
PreEmptive Dotfuscator: C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Rename obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, String encryption..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in control flow obfuscation, runtime application self-protection (rasp). Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Code virtualization, Data encryption. PreEmptive Dotfuscator differentiates with Rename obfuscation, String encryption, Tamper detection.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. PreEmptive Dotfuscator is developed by preemptive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and PreEmptive Dotfuscator serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Obfuscation, App Security, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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