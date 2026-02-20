Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..

Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.