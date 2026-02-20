Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardian360 Lighthouse is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Guardian360. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Probely. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping web applications need a scanner that catches vulnerabilities before they reach production, and Guardian360 Lighthouse pairs internet-facing code scanning with framework detection to reduce false positives that waste remediation time. The platform maps directly to ID.RA and PR.PS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it feeds both risk assessment and secure-by-design workflows without forcing developers into a separate training tool. Skip this if your organization runs primarily containerized microservices or needs runtime application self-protection; Lighthouse is built for traditional web app security, not cloud-native infrastructure scanning.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs or JavaScript-heavy web apps need Probely (Snyk API & Web) because it actually discovers what you're running before it scans it, eliminating the guesswork that kills DAST programs. The headless Chrome spider handles modern SPAs and the native API scanning accepts OpenAPI and Postman Collections directly from your existing tooling, cutting weeks off typical deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is SAST or supply chain risk; Probely owns the runtime security layer (NIST ID.RA and PR.PS) but doesn't pretend to be your code scanner.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns.
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Common questions about comparing Guardian360 Lighthouse vs Probely (Snyk API & Web) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..
Probely (Snyk API & Web): DAST scanner for discovering and testing APIs and web apps for vulns. built by Probely. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardian360 Lighthouse differentiates with Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting. Probely (Snyk API & Web) differentiates with Asset discovery and inventory management for APIs and web apps, API vulnerability scanning supporting OpenAPI (Swagger) and Postman Collections, Headless Chrome-based spider for JavaScript and SPA crawling.
Guardian360 Lighthouse is developed by Guardian360. Probely (Snyk API & Web) is developed by Probely. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardian360 Lighthouse and Probely (Snyk API & Web) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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