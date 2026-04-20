Greymatter.io: Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud. built by Greymatter.io. Core capabilities include Zero trust policy enforcement across services and APIs, Service mesh connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Automated certificate management for non-person entities (NPE)..

Tigera Calico Enterprise: Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability. built by Tigera. Core capabilities include Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.