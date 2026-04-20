Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Greymatter.io is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Greymatter.io. Tigera Calico Enterprise is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Tigera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Calico Enterprise because it actually enforces zero-trust networking across clusters without forcing you to rip out your existing CNI. The platform covers three distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and access control,which is rare for a network policy tool, and the cluster mesh feature means you're not managing policies in isolation across cloud providers. Skip this if your workloads are mostly VMs or you need runtime threat detection alongside network controls; Calico assumes you've solved those problems elsewhere.
Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud.
Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability
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Common questions about comparing Greymatter.io vs Tigera Calico Enterprise for your microsegmentation needs.
Greymatter.io: Zero trust service mesh platform for apps, APIs, and AI across hybrid cloud. built by Greymatter.io. Core capabilities include Zero trust policy enforcement across services and APIs, Service mesh connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Automated certificate management for non-person entities (NPE)..
Tigera Calico Enterprise: Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability. built by Tigera. Core capabilities include Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Greymatter.io differentiates with Zero trust policy enforcement across services and APIs, Service mesh connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Automated certificate management for non-person entities (NPE). Tigera Calico Enterprise differentiates with Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management.
Greymatter.io is developed by Greymatter.io. Tigera Calico Enterprise is developed by Tigera. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Greymatter.io and Tigera Calico Enterprise serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Kubernetes, Observability, Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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