CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Graphus vs OpenPhish

Graphus

Graphus

Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs.

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
OpenPhish

OpenPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Graphus
OpenPhish
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Graphus
Headquarters
Miami, Florida, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Email Security
Phishing Protection
Phishing Detection
Anti Fraud
Spam Prevention
DMARC
DLP
AI Powered Security
Malware Detection
Encryption
Phishing
Cybersecurity
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Graphus

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

OpenPhish

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Anti-PhishingCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Graphus vs OpenPhish: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Graphus and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Graphus: Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Graphus vs OpenPhish?

Graphus, OpenPhish are all Anti-Phishing solutions. Graphus Cloud email security platform focused on anti-phishing protection for orgs.. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Graphus vs OpenPhish?

The choice between Graphus vs OpenPhish depends on your specific requirements. Graphus is a commercial solution, while OpenPhish is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Graphus vs OpenPhish?

Graphus is Commercial, OpenPhish is Free. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Graphus a good alternative to OpenPhish?

Yes, Graphus can be considered as an alternative to OpenPhish for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Graphus and OpenPhish be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Graphus and OpenPhish might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Graphus vs Attic M365 FREE
Graphus vs Aura Spam Call Protection
Graphus vs Bitdefender Scamio
OpenPhish vs Attic M365 FREE
OpenPhish vs Aura Spam Call Protection
OpenPhish vs Bitdefender Scamio

Explore More Anti-Phishing Tools

Discover and compare all anti-phishing solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Anti-Phishing

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools