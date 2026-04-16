GovernSafe: Multi-cloud governance, compliance, and security platform with AI pentesting. built by GovernSafe. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud infrastructure mapping and visibility, AI-driven penetration testing, Phishing simulation with AI-generated emails..

Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.