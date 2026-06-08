Golf Governance: MCP control plane for AI agent governance, audit, and policy enforcement. built by Golf. Core capabilities include MCP connection logging with full provenance, 90-day immutable audit trail, Pre-mapped controls for SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, and FINRA..

Sovereign AI Platform: Enterprise AI governance control plane for workforce & agent LLM access. built by Armor Defense. Core capabilities include Governed Control Plane mediating all user-to-model and agent-to-model communication, Policy engine with RBAC and tenant isolation, PII detection and content controls on conversations..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.