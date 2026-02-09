Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
GetReal Protect is a commercial deepfake detection tool by GetReal. Sensity AI is a commercial deepfake detection tool by Sensity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best deepfake detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise recruiting teams bleeding money to deepfake job candidates should deploy GetReal Protect; real-time detection during video interviews stops synthetic identities before they're hired, not after they've stolen credentials. The tool integrates directly with your existing videoconferencing stack and covers both ID.RA risk assessment and AT awareness training under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you'll catch fraud and document your detection controls for auditors. Skip this if your hiring happens primarily through asynchronous video submissions or you need broader synthetic media detection beyond recruitment interviews.
Security and communications teams protecting against fraud and disinformation campaigns will get immediate value from Sensity AI because it detects deepfakes across video, image, and audio in seconds with court-admissible forensic reports, not just flagging suspicious content but documenting the specific artifacts that prove manipulation. The hybrid deployment model and API access mean you can embed detection into existing workflows without ripping out infrastructure, and the pixel-level visual analysis paired with acoustic pattern recognition covers the attack surface most competitors split across separate tools. Skip this if your priority is preventing deepfake creation rather than detection, or if you need real-time blocking at scale across social platforms; Sensity's strength is forensic analysis after the fact, not upstream prevention.
Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews
Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis
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Common questions about comparing GetReal Protect vs Sensity AI for your deepfake detection needs.
GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..
Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..
Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
GetReal Protect differentiates with Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates. Sensity AI differentiates with Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis.
GetReal Protect is developed by GetReal. Sensity AI is developed by Sensity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
GetReal Protect and Sensity AI serve similar Deepfake Detection use cases: both are Deepfake Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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