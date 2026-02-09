GetReal Protect: Detects deepfakes in real-time during video interviews. built by GetReal. Core capabilities include Real-time deepfake detection during video interviews, Integration with videoconferencing platforms, Detection of fake job candidates..

Sensity AI: Deepfake detection platform for video, image, and audio content analysis. built by Sensity. Core capabilities include Multilayer deepfake detection for video, image, and audio, Pixel-level visual artifact analysis, Voice and acoustic pattern analysis..

Both serve the Deepfake Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.