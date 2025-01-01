Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..

Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.