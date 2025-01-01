Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in undocumented API sprawl should start here: Wallarm API Attack Surface Management finds what you didn't know you exposed, then tells you which misconfigurations actually matter. The agentless discovery and continuous CVE scanning cover the full ID.AM to ID.RA cycle without requiring agents scattered across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need runtime API protection or WAF blocking in the same product; Wallarm is discovery and scoring, not defense.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Wallarm API Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management differentiates with External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Wallarm API Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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