Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskProfiler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets will find RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management worthwhile for its automated discovery and AI-driven risk prioritization that actually reduces false positives instead of multiplying alerts. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.CM cycle, meaning it finds what you don't know you own and then tells you which exposures matter, supported by real-time threat signal processing that catches newly deployed cloud resources. Skip this if your organization is still in the "we know our perimeter" phase or if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR; RiskProfiler is built for teams that have accepted external attack surface as a permanent blind spot.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskProfiler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager and RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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