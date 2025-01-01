Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..

RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.