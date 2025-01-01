Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Netlas is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Security teams hunting for exposed assets and third-party infrastructure risks should start with Netlas; its attack surface reconnaissance covers cloud storage misconfigurations and leaked credentials that traditional vulnerability scanners skip. The free tier lets you scan unlimited targets without licensing friction, making it especially valuable for lean teams validating digital risk before committing budget elsewhere. Skip Netlas if you need continuous monitoring and alerting for discovered assets; it's built for one-time reconnaissance and tactical hunting, not ongoing compliance tracking.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Netlas for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Netlas: Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Netlas serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Cyber Exposure Manager is Commercial while Netlas is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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