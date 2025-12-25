Galaxkey Email Encryption Software: Email encryption software using FIPS 140-2 compliant modules and RSA keys. built by GALAXKEY. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption modules, 2048-bit or 4096-bit RSA key encryption, Keyring technology for multiple keys..

INKY Email Encryption: Email encryption solution for securing sensitive data in email communications. built by INKY Technology Corporation. Core capabilities include Email encryption for sensitive data protection, Integration with behavioral email security platform, Multi-tenancy support for MSPs/MSSPs..

Both serve the Email Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.