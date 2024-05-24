GajShield GS990nu Data Security Firewall vs Safing Portmaster

Choosing between GajShield GS990nu Data Security Firewall and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

GajShield GS990nu Data Security Firewall: Enterprise NGFW with data security, DLP, and threat surface management

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.