Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..

SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.