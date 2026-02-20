Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by SecuLore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
SecuLore Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure need SecuLore Attack Surface Management because its US-based SOC team provides the analyst context that turns raw vulnerability data into actual remediation priorities. The service combines agentless asset discovery across hybrid environments with continuous AI-driven threat detection aligned to NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5.1, meaning you're not just finding what's exposed but monitoring it in real time. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational bandwidth to act on weekly or monthly vulnerability assessments, or if you're looking for a self-service tool without human analyst involvement.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise vs SecuLore Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries. SecuLore Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance.
Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is developed by SecuLore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise and SecuLore Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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