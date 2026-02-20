Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..

Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.