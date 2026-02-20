Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Redjack Risk & Compliance is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with asset sprawl and compliance reporting will benefit most from Redjack Risk & Compliance because its proprietary sensors build a dynamic inventory without requiring agents on every endpoint, cutting the manual work that tanks compliance projects. The platform covers the full arc from asset discovery through incident forensics, with particular strength in the ID and DE functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get visibility and continuous monitoring but will still need separate tools if your incident response process demands detailed recovery orchestration. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for a single regulatory framework or if your infrastructure is mostly SaaS without on-premises assets to track.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise vs Redjack Risk & Compliance for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Redjack Risk & Compliance: Asset inventory & network visibility platform for cyber risk & compliance. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries. Redjack Risk & Compliance differentiates with Dynamic asset inventory creation and maintenance using proprietary sensors, Network visualization of asset relationships and dependencies, AI and machine learning-driven data analysis.
Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Redjack Risk & Compliance is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise and Redjack Risk & Compliance serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox