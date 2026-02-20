Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid multi-cloud networks will get the most from Forward Enterprise because it models your actual network topology as a mathematical twin, then validates security configurations and blast radius before incidents occur rather than after. The platform covers four of five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and detection functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and configuration drift detection across infrastructure you probably can't fully inventory manually. Skip this if your environment is mostly on-premises or you need threat hunting and incident response tools integrated into the same console; Forward Enterprise is a network visibility and validation layer that works best alongside dedicated detection platforms.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in fragmented network telemetry will get the most from Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence because it actually connects security findings to network context instead of leaving you to manually correlate alerts across tools. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,continuous monitoring, asset management, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not just seeing what's happening on the network, you're understanding why it matters to your risk posture. Skip this if your network team refuses to share data with security; Forward Networks only works when ops, cloud, compliance, and security agree to look at the same source of truth.
Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance.
Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.
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Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise vs Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise differentiates with Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence differentiates with Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement.
Forward Enterprise is developed by Forward Networks. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise and Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility, Network Monitoring, Network Topology. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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