FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.