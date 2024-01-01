FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.