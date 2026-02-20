FireTail AI Inventory is a commercial ai spm tool by FireTail. Opsin is a commercial ai spm tool by Opsin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams managing sprawling AI adoption across multiple departments will get the most from FireTail AI Inventory; it's the only tool that surfaces shadow LLM usage and tracks what data actually flows into third-party models in real time. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM functions effectively, giving you both asset discovery and continuous monitoring without manual catalog maintenance. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet moved beyond occasional ChatGPT usage or if you need downstream controls on LLM outputs; FireTail excels at visibility and inventory, not prompt filtering or response guardrails.
Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org.
AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks.
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Inventory vs Opsin for your ai spm needs.
FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..
Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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