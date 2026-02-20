FireTail AI Inventory: Real-time inventory tool for discovering and monitoring all AI usage across an org. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time, self-updating AI asset inventory, Discovery of shadow AI usage across the organization, Cataloging of AI providers, models, and model versions..

Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.