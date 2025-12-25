Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Forum Systems Sentry is a commercial api security tool by Forum Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management. Teams deploying Docker microservices in multi-tenant or compliance-heavy environments should pick Forum Systems Sentry for its Zero Trust enforcement at the node level, which blocks lateral movement without requiring application code changes. The tool covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions (Identity Management, Platform Security, Infrastructure Resilience, and Continuous Monitoring), with particular strength in PR.AA access control and east-west traffic isolation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily Kubernetes-native; Sentry's Docker-centric design means you'll outgrow it as you scale beyond containerized microservices into orchestrated clusters.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Teams deploying Docker microservices in multi-tenant or compliance-heavy environments should pick Forum Systems Sentry for its Zero Trust enforcement at the node level, which blocks lateral movement without requiring application code changes. The tool covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions (Identity Management, Platform Security, Infrastructure Resilience, and Continuous Monitoring), with particular strength in PR.AA access control and east-west traffic isolation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily Kubernetes-native; Sentry's Docker-centric design means you'll outgrow it as you scale beyond containerized microservices into orchestrated clusters.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices.
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Forum Systems Sentry for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Forum Systems Sentry: API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include API security and control for Docker containerized microservices, Zero Trust enforcement at the Docker node architecture level, East-west and north-south data protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Forum Systems Sentry differentiates with API security and control for Docker containerized microservices, Zero Trust enforcement at the Docker node architecture level, East-west and north-south data protection.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Forum Systems Sentry is developed by Forum Systems. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Fastly API Security and Forum Systems Sentry serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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