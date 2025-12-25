Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

Forum Systems Sentry: API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include API security and control for Docker containerized microservices, Zero Trust enforcement at the Docker node architecture level, East-west and north-south data protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.