Fabric Platform by BlackStork vs Secure Passage Dragon

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Security Information and Event Management
 Open Source
Secure Passage Dragon

Secure Passage Dragon

Operational data engine that normalizes multi-source signals for security intel.

Security Information and Event Management
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Secure Passage Dragon
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Security Information and Event Management
Security Information and Event Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Secure Passage
Headquarters
Kansas City, Missouri, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Collaboration
Automation
Security Operations
Open Source
Reporting
Data Ingestion
Security Analytics
Log Aggregation
Alerting
Enterprise Security
Physical Security
Security Platform
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

Secure Passage Dragon

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR0/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
4
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Fabric Platform by BlackStork vs Secure Passage Dragon: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Fabric Platform by BlackStork and Secure Passage Dragon for your security information and event management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Fabric Platform by BlackStork: Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Secure Passage Dragon: Operational data engine that normalizes multi-source signals for security intel.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Fabric Platform by BlackStork vs Secure Passage Dragon?

Fabric Platform by BlackStork, Secure Passage Dragon are all Security Information and Event Management solutions. Fabric Platform by BlackStork Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generat. Secure Passage Dragon Operational data engine that normalizes multi-source signals for security intel.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Fabric Platform by BlackStork vs Secure Passage Dragon?

The choice between Fabric Platform by BlackStork vs Secure Passage Dragon depends on your specific requirements. Fabric Platform by BlackStork is free to use, while Secure Passage Dragon is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Fabric Platform by BlackStork vs Secure Passage Dragon?

Fabric Platform by BlackStork is Free, Secure Passage Dragon is Commercial. Fabric Platform by BlackStork offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Fabric Platform by BlackStork a good alternative to Secure Passage Dragon?

Yes, Fabric Platform by BlackStork can be considered as an alternative to Secure Passage Dragon for Security Information and Event Management needs. Both tools offer Security Information and Event Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Fabric Platform by BlackStork and Secure Passage Dragon be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Fabric Platform by BlackStork and Secure Passage Dragon might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Information and Event Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

