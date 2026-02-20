F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..

HydroX AI Intelligent Guardian: AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time. built by HydroX AI. Core capabilities include Behavioral biometrics analysis (mouse movements, clicks, keyboard inputs), Device fingerprinting via machine learning, persistent across cookie clears and proxies, Contextual awareness analysis using time, geolocation, and business context..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.