Enterprise security teams building production AI agents need F5 AI Red Team to find vulnerabilities before attackers do; the agentic swarm simulation and 10,000+ monthly attack patterns catch injection and jailbreak exploits that static testing misses. The continuous assessment model runs from pilot through production, paired with SIEM and SOAR integrations that feed findings into your existing incident workflow. Skip this if you're still in the proof-of-concept phase with a single chatbot, or if you lack the security ops bandwidth to act on detailed audit trails; this tool assumes you're ready to treat AI security like application security.

Protect AI Recon

Security teams responsible for generative AI applications need Protect AI Recon to systematically test AI guardrails and RAG pipelines before they fail in production; most competitors offer frameworks without the 450+ attack library and weekly updates that make testing repeatable and current. The natural language interface removes the coding friction that keeps red teaming from happening monthly instead of once, and OWASP Top 10 for LLMs mapping eliminates ambiguity about which vulnerabilities actually matter. Skip this if your organization has no deployed LLMs or still treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an active testing program.