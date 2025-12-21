Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
F5 AI Red Team is a commercial ai red teaming tool by F5. Protect AI Recon is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams building production AI agents need F5 AI Red Team to find vulnerabilities before attackers do; the agentic swarm simulation and 10,000+ monthly attack patterns catch injection and jailbreak exploits that static testing misses. The continuous assessment model runs from pilot through production, paired with SIEM and SOAR integrations that feed findings into your existing incident workflow. Skip this if you're still in the proof-of-concept phase with a single chatbot, or if you lack the security ops bandwidth to act on detailed audit trails; this tool assumes you're ready to treat AI security like application security.
Security teams responsible for generative AI applications need Protect AI Recon to systematically test AI guardrails and RAG pipelines before they fail in production; most competitors offer frameworks without the 450+ attack library and weekly updates that make testing repeatable and current. The natural language interface removes the coding friction that keeps red teaming from happening monthly instead of once, and OWASP Top 10 for LLMs mapping eliminates ambiguity about which vulnerabilities actually matter. Skip this if your organization has no deployed LLMs or still treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an active testing program.
AI red teaming platform for testing vulnerabilities in AI models and agents
AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications
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Common questions about comparing F5 AI Red Team vs Protect AI Recon for your ai red teaming needs.
F5 AI Red Team: AI red teaming platform for testing vulnerabilities in AI models and agents. built by F5. Core capabilities include Agentic swarm-based adversarial attack simulation, 10,000+ monthly attack pattern library, Prompt injection and jailbreak testing..
Protect AI Recon: AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 AI Red Team differentiates with Agentic swarm-based adversarial attack simulation, 10,000+ monthly attack pattern library, Prompt injection and jailbreak testing. Protect AI Recon differentiates with Attack library with 450+ known AI attacks across six threat categories, AI Agent for generating contextually relevant attacks, Natural language interface for setting attack goals without code.
F5 AI Red Team is developed by F5. Protect AI Recon is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 AI Red Team and Protect AI Recon serve similar AI Red Teaming use cases: both are AI Red Teaming tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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