Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatDefence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
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Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs ThreatDefence Integrated ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM differentiates with Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection.
ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is developed by ThreatDefence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ExposeLens and ThreatDefence Integrated ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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