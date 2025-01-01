ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..

Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.