Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
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Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification.
ExposeLens and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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