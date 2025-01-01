Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Netlas is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting for exposed assets and third-party infrastructure risks should start with Netlas; its attack surface reconnaissance covers cloud storage misconfigurations and leaked credentials that traditional vulnerability scanners skip. The free tier lets you scan unlimited targets without licensing friction, making it especially valuable for lean teams validating digital risk before committing budget elsewhere. Skip Netlas if you need continuous monitoring and alerting for discovered assets; it's built for one-time reconnaissance and tactical hunting, not ongoing compliance tracking.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
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Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs Netlas for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Netlas: Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens and Netlas serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: ExposeLens is Commercial while Netlas is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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