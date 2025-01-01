Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. haktrails is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Threat intelligence teams building custom automation pipelines will get the most from haktrails because it's a lightweight Golang client that queries SecurityTrails API data without vendor lock-in or UI overhead. The 570 GitHub stars and free pricing model reflect active adoption among engineers who prefer CLI-first workflows and programmatic access over dashboards. Skip this if your team needs a managed platform with threat feeds, alerting, and analyst workflows baked in; haktrails is a building block, not a turnkey threat intel system.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
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Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs haktrails for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
haktrails: Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. haktrails is open-source with 570 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ExposeLens and haktrails serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: ExposeLens is Commercial while haktrails is Free, haktrails is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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