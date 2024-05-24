Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) vs OpenIAM

Choosing between Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM) and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Exostar Secure Access Manager (SAM): IAM platform for clinical trial access mgmt with SSO across 122+ apps.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.