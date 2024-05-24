Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) vs OpenIAM? Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG), OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) Federated IAM gateway for secure, compliant B2B partner access mgmt.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) vs OpenIAM? The choice between Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) vs OpenIAM? Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Exostar Managed Access Gateway (MAG) can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.