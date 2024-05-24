Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Exostar Access One vs OpenIAM? Exostar Access One, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Exostar Access One Centralized IAM platform automating provisioning for internal & external users.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Exostar Access One vs OpenIAM? The choice between Exostar Access One vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Exostar Access One is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Exostar Access One vs OpenIAM? Exostar Access One is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Exostar Access One a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Exostar Access One can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.