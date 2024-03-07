Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ExoneraTor is a free threat intel feeds tool. IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by IPASIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Incident responders investigating anonymous traffic or reviewing firewall logs will find ExoneraTor useful for one narrow but critical task: definitively confirming whether a flagged IP was operating as a Tor relay on a specific date. The tool queries the Tor Project's historical relay database, which is authoritative and freely available, eliminating false positives from outdated threat feeds. Skip this if you need real-time Tor exit node detection or broader anonymization network visibility; ExoneraTor is a point lookup tool, not a monitoring platform.
Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date.
API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ExoneraTor vs IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API for your threat intel feeds needs.
ExoneraTor: Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date..
IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API: API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring. built by IPASIS. Core capabilities include IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExoneraTor and IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both are Threat Intel Feeds tools, both cover IP Lookup, IP Address, Tor. Key differences: ExoneraTor is Free while IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox