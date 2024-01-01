Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, APIs. StepSecurity CI/CD Security integrates with GitHub Actions, GitHub Checks. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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