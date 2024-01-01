Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..

StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.