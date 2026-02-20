Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
eXate APIgator is a commercial api security tool by eXate. IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is a commercial api security tool by IPASIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring.
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Common questions about comparing eXate APIgator vs IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API for your api security needs.
eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..
IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API: API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring. built by IPASIS. Core capabilities include IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
eXate APIgator differentiates with Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs. IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API differentiates with IP address reputation and geolocation lookup, VPN, proxy, Tor, and hosting provider detection, AI provider and known crawler identification.
eXate APIgator is developed by eXate. IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API is developed by IPASIS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
eXate APIgator and IPASIS Bot Detection and Fraud Prevention API serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Proxy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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