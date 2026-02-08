Eroun&Company SAIFE X: GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks. built by eRoun&Company. Core capabilities include Comprehensive visibility and monitoring of multiple LLMs including ChatGPT and local models, Allow/block scanning controls for LLM access, Usage and cost management by user and LLM..

FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.