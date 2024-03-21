ELFcrypt

Mobile app security teams protecting Android apps from reverse engineering will find value in ELFcrypt's free binary obfuscation and anti-debugging combination, which addresses the specific gap most commercial mobile app protection tools leave open. The 127 GitHub stars and zero-cost model make it a pragmatic choice for teams with limited budgets who can tolerate manual integration into their build pipeline. Skip this if you need centralized policy management, compliance reporting, or support for iOS; ELFcrypt is a focused, developer-oriented tool that assumes you're comfortable maintaining it yourself.