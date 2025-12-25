Egress Protect: End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365. built by Egress. Core capabilities include End-to-end email encryption with 256-bit AES, Automatic and sender-initiated encryption based on policies, Granular access controls to restrict forwarding, printing, copying, and downloading..

RPost RMail Email Encryption: Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking. built by rmail. Core capabilities include Automatic encryption method detection per recipient, Dynamic encryption with TLS and message-level fallback, AES 256-bit encrypted PDF message delivery..

Both serve the Email Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.