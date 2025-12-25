Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Egress Protect is a commercial email encryption tool by Egress. RPost RMail Email Encryption is a commercial email encryption tool by rmail. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email encryption fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data in Microsoft 365 should choose Egress Protect for its post-send message control, which lets you revoke access and restrict forwarding even after recipients open encrypted email. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions (PR.DS, PR.AA, DE.CM), with particular strength in access enforcement through granular controls and continuous audit trails that satisfy compliance auditors. Skip this if you need unified DLP across cloud storage, web, and endpoints; Egress Protect is email-centric and won't replace a platform-wide data loss prevention strategy. Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams wrestling with email encryption that actually stays encrypted end-to-end should evaluate RPost RMail; its automatic per-recipient detection and AES 256-bit PDF delivery eliminate the friction that kills adoption on traditional PGP-based systems. HIPAA and GDPR compliance tracking is built in with registered receipt audit records, removing the manual logging burden. Skip this if your organization needs DLP or advanced threat detection layered into the email gateway; RMail encrypts what you send but doesn't inspect what's arriving for data exfiltration patterns.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data in Microsoft 365 should choose Egress Protect for its post-send message control, which lets you revoke access and restrict forwarding even after recipients open encrypted email. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions (PR.DS, PR.AA, DE.CM), with particular strength in access enforcement through granular controls and continuous audit trails that satisfy compliance auditors. Skip this if you need unified DLP across cloud storage, web, and endpoints; Egress Protect is email-centric and won't replace a platform-wide data loss prevention strategy.
Mid-market and enterprise compliance teams wrestling with email encryption that actually stays encrypted end-to-end should evaluate RPost RMail; its automatic per-recipient detection and AES 256-bit PDF delivery eliminate the friction that kills adoption on traditional PGP-based systems. HIPAA and GDPR compliance tracking is built in with registered receipt audit records, removing the manual logging burden. Skip this if your organization needs DLP or advanced threat detection layered into the email gateway; RMail encrypts what you send but doesn't inspect what's arriving for data exfiltration patterns.
End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365
Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking
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Common questions about comparing Egress Protect vs RPost RMail Email Encryption for your email encryption needs.
Egress Protect: End-to-end email encryption with DLP and access controls for Microsoft 365. built by Egress. Core capabilities include End-to-end email encryption with 256-bit AES, Automatic and sender-initiated encryption based on policies, Granular access controls to restrict forwarding, printing, copying, and downloading..
RPost RMail Email Encryption: Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking. built by rmail. Core capabilities include Automatic encryption method detection per recipient, Dynamic encryption with TLS and message-level fallback, AES 256-bit encrypted PDF message delivery..
Both serve the Email Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Egress Protect differentiates with End-to-end email encryption with 256-bit AES, Automatic and sender-initiated encryption based on policies, Granular access controls to restrict forwarding, printing, copying, and downloading. RPost RMail Email Encryption differentiates with Automatic encryption method detection per recipient, Dynamic encryption with TLS and message-level fallback, AES 256-bit encrypted PDF message delivery.
Egress Protect is developed by Egress. RPost RMail Email Encryption is developed by rmail. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Egress Protect and RPost RMail Email Encryption serve similar Email Encryption use cases: both are Email Encryption tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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