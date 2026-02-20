Beyond Encryption Mailock Enterprise: Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth. built by Beyond Encryption. Core capabilities include AES-256 end-to-end email and attachment encryption, Recipient identity authentication challenges (SMS, Q&A, email verification, Unipass ID), Trigger-word detection to prompt secure sending..

RPost RMail Email Encryption: Email encryption service with automated delivery and compliance tracking. built by rmail. Core capabilities include Automatic encryption method detection per recipient, Dynamic encryption with TLS and message-level fallback, AES 256-bit encrypted PDF message delivery..

Both serve the Email Encryption market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.