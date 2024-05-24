CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Egress Defend vs OpenPhish

Egress Defend

Egress Defend

AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection

Anti-Phishing
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
OpenPhish

OpenPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Egress Defend
OpenPhish
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Egress
Headquarters
London, England, United Kingdom
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Behavioral Analysis
Email Security
Machine Learning
Microsoft 365
Natural Language Processing
Threat Detection
Phishing
Cybersecurity
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Egress Defend

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE2/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

OpenPhish

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Anti-PhishingCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Egress Defend vs OpenPhish: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Egress Defend and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Egress Defend: AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Egress Defend vs OpenPhish?

Egress Defend, OpenPhish are all Anti-Phishing solutions. Egress Defend AI-powered anti-phishing solution for Microsoft 365 with behavioral detection. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Egress Defend vs OpenPhish?

The choice between Egress Defend vs OpenPhish depends on your specific requirements. Egress Defend is a commercial solution, while OpenPhish is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Egress Defend vs OpenPhish?

Egress Defend is Commercial, OpenPhish is Free. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Egress Defend a good alternative to OpenPhish?

Yes, Egress Defend can be considered as an alternative to OpenPhish for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Egress Defend and OpenPhish be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Egress Defend and OpenPhish might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Egress Defend vs Attic M365 FREE
Egress Defend vs Aura Spam Call Protection
Egress Defend vs Bitdefender Scamio
OpenPhish vs Attic M365 FREE
OpenPhish vs Aura Spam Call Protection
OpenPhish vs Bitdefender Scamio

Explore More Anti-Phishing Tools

Discover and compare all anti-phishing solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Anti-Phishing

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools