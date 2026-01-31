Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Edgescan. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for its hands-off testing model; you get actual humans running dynamic scans on your web applications instead of managing another tool license. The vendor's 90-person team operates from Ireland with direct service delivery baked into the offering, so coverage maps cleanly to ID.RA risk assessment without requiring internal expertise. Skip this if you need real-time, continuous scanning across microservices and APIs; Edgescan is built for periodic, managed assessments on traditional web apps, not DevOps velocity.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
Managed application security testing service for web applications
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing: Managed application security testing service for web applications. built by Edgescan..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox