Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing

SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for its hands-off testing model; you get actual humans running dynamic scans on your web applications instead of managing another tool license. The vendor's 90-person team operates from Ireland with direct service delivery baked into the offering, so coverage maps cleanly to ID.RA risk assessment without requiring internal expertise. Skip this if you need real-time, continuous scanning across microservices and APIs; Edgescan is built for periodic, managed assessments on traditional web apps, not DevOps velocity.