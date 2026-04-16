EdgeBit: SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix. built by EdgeBit. Core capabilities include Continuous SCA with vulnerability detection mapped to production workloads, SBOM generation and management for containers and Linux systems, AI and static analysis-based dependency autofix with automated pull requests..

Kusari Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization. built by Kusari. Core capabilities include Continuous software component mapping and inventory, Provenance tracking for libraries, binaries, and containers, Contextual vulnerability prioritization with exploitability and exposure scoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.