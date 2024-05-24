EAST Anti-Phishing Tool vs OpenPhish

Choosing between EAST Anti-Phishing Tool and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

EAST Anti-Phishing Tool: Free anti-phishing tool for M365 that deploys via a custom CSS file in Entra.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.