EAST Anti-Phishing Tool

Free anti-phishing tool for M365 that deploys via a custom CSS file in Entra.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
OpenPhish

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Anti-Phishing
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
EAST Anti-Phishing Tool
Pricing Model
Free
Free
Category
Anti-Phishing
Anti-Phishing
Verified Vendor
Company Information
Company
Eye Security
Headquarters
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Phishing
Phishing Protection
Phishing Detection
Microsoft 365
Microsoft
Anti Fraud
Credential Monitoring
Email Security
Spoofing
Free Tools
Cybersecurity
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Choosing between EAST Anti-Phishing Tool and OpenPhish for your anti-phishing needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

EAST Anti-Phishing Tool: Free anti-phishing tool for M365 that deploys via a custom CSS file in Entra.

OpenPhish: OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between EAST Anti-Phishing Tool vs OpenPhish?

EAST Anti-Phishing Tool, OpenPhish are all Anti-Phishing solutions. EAST Anti-Phishing Tool Free anti-phishing tool for M365 that deploys via a custom CSS file in Entra.. OpenPhish OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various bran. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: EAST Anti-Phishing Tool vs OpenPhish?

The choice between EAST Anti-Phishing Tool vs OpenPhish depends on your specific requirements. EAST Anti-Phishing Tool is free to use, while OpenPhish is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between EAST Anti-Phishing Tool vs OpenPhish?

EAST Anti-Phishing Tool is Free, OpenPhish is Free. EAST Anti-Phishing Tool offers a free tier or is completely free to use. OpenPhish offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is EAST Anti-Phishing Tool a good alternative to OpenPhish?

Yes, EAST Anti-Phishing Tool can be considered as an alternative to OpenPhish for Anti-Phishing needs. Both tools offer Anti-Phishing capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can EAST Anti-Phishing Tool and OpenPhish be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, EAST Anti-Phishing Tool and OpenPhish might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Anti-Phishing tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

