Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

Vijil Trust Report: LLM trust evaluation report scoring models on security, safety & reliability. built by Vijil. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional LLM trust scoring covering hallucination, security, toxicity, robustness, privacy, fairness, ethics, and transparency, Overall aggregate trust score with visual circular chart representation, Assessment of LLM vulnerability to jailbreaks, prompt injections, data poisoning, and model tampering..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.