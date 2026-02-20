Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

Sarus SarusLLM: Privacy-preserving LLM fine-tuning platform using Differential Privacy. built by Sarus. Core capabilities include Differentially-Private LLM fine-tuning via DP-SGD, Data clean room environment for LLM training without direct data access, Synthetic data generation from sensitive datasets..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.