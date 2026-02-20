Duality Secure AI Collaboration Platform: Platform for privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive data. built by Duality Technologies. Core capabilities include Privacy-protected AI/ML model training on sensitive external datasets without data exposure, Support for traditional ML, neural network, and generative AI model types, Secure multi-party data collaboration with governance and access controls..

ObjectSecurity FortiLayer: AI/ML model security tool for internal vulnerability analysis in defense apps. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Internal behavioral analysis of AI/ML model decision-making components, Detection of misclassification and spoofing vulnerabilities in computer vision models, Prompt injection and jailbreak attempt detection in LLMs..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.