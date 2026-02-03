DTEX Insider Risk Management: Insider risk management platform detecting malicious and negligent insiders. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include High-fidelity metadata collection from endpoints on and off network, Behavioral risk scoring and intent analysis, Behavioral indicators of risk for early threat detection..

Secure Halo Insider Threat Services: Consulting services for insider threat detection, prevention, and mgmt. built by Secure Halo. Core capabilities include Insider threat security assessments, Insider threat management program development, Social engineering testing..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.