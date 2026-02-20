DoveRunner Mobile App Security

SMB and mid-market teams protecting Android and iOS apps without dedicated mobile security staff should choose DoveRunner Mobile App Security for its no-code deployment and server-independent operation, which means your developers integrate runtime protection without building custom security logic. FIPS 140-2 compliance and support for GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS handles most regulatory boxes without separate work. Skip this if your threat model depends on cloud-based threat intelligence or you need visibility across web and API layers alongside mobile; DoveRunner prioritizes app-layer runtime defense, not network monitoring.